28.09.2024 17:25:00
Donald Trump Says He Isn't Planning to Sell DJT Stock. Why That Might Not Be Enough of a Reason to Buy Into Its Sell-Off.
When a stock is down more than 60% in just three months, you know there's probably something seriously wrong. That's the kind of tailspin that Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) is in right now. While there was a lot of bullishness and excitement around the stock earlier this year, that has come to a grinding halt.One thing investors have been worried about that could make things even worse for the stock is the prospect of Donald Trump selling his shares of the business. Recently, however, he has vowed not to do so. But while that might be encouraging and seem like a vote of confidence for investors, here's why it may not save the stock from plunging even further.Last week, the lockup period ended that would have allowed insiders such as Trump to sell their shares of the company. Lockups are to ensure that insiders don't sell their shares immediately after the stock goes public. They typically last six months, and Trump Media stock went public on March 26.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
