Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
12.12.2025 17:18:00
Don't Buy D-Wave Quantum Stock Until This Happens
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) calls itself "a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services." Investors seem to agree. Since the start of 2025, D-Wave stock has nearly tripled in value as investors bought into this stock's growth story... and overlooked its losses. But here's the thing: As recently as mid-October, D-Wave stock was up by about 450% on the year. Since then, in just a little over seven weeks, it has lost more than 39% of its market capitalization. Could it be that investors are starting to lose faith in D-Wave Quantum stock?And if so, are they right to do so?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
