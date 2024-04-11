dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): ESG

dormakaba recognized for exceptional sustainability performance by leading industry ratings



11.04.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST



Rümlang, 11 April 2024 – dormakaba announces important acknowledgments for its progress on sustainable development. For the third time EcoVadis, the world’s largest provider of corporate sustainability ratings, awarded dormakaba a Gold medal. This result places dormakaba among the top five percent of more than 130,000 organizations assessed worldwide. Furthermore, dormakaba, has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by securing top rankings from the prestigious industry ESG ratings of Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI). The EcoVadis evaluation is based on a comprehensive catalog of questions. The results of the criteria surveyed are grouped into four topic categories: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. This year, dormakaba achieved an overall score improvement. For the first time, it has shown an advanced performance in all four assessed categories. dormakaba is one of the over 1,200 multinational companies using EcoVadis ratings to help make purchasing decisions and foster sustainable development within its supply chain. For its efforts in supplier sustainable development, dormakaba received a nomination by EcoVadis in two categories at the Sustain 2024 Achievement Awards: Outstanding Program Management and Best Mature Program. "The achievement of EcoVadis Gold medal rating is a testament to the successful management of our Must-Have sustainability initiatives, which formed the basis for this recognition. Maintaining our Top 5% position in sustainability, despite increasingly stringent methodologies, speaks volumes about our commitment. This rating is a badge of honor and a crucial endorsement for customers seeking high sustainability performance. Our nomination and leading position in industry ratings are further testament to the recognition of our sustainability efforts," says Stephanie Ossenbach, Group Sustainability Officer of dormakaba. In January 2024, dormakaba achieved Prime Status in the ESG ratings of ISS for the second time, sustaining its eligibility as a responsible investment for ISS's over 3,000 institutional investor clients. According to ISS ESG, dormakaba's performance is outstanding compared to the assessed 198 companies in the industry in all four risk categories in focus: resource-conserving production, occupational health and safety, product safety, and environmental impact of products. dormakaba also kept a leading position in the industry, with the second AA rating issued by MSCI in March 2024, suggesting that dormakaba is among the industry leaders in managing financially relevant ESG risks and opportunities. Visit dormakaba’s latest Sustainability Report to learn about its goals and results: https://report.dormakaba.com/2022_23/en/sustainability/

