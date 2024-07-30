DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Q2 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $7.47 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $12.84 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $155.890 million from $133.744 million last year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $7.47 Mln. vs. $12.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.04 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $155.890 Mln vs. $133.744 Mln last year.