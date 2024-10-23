Dow Jones Expands WSJ Tech Live To Qatar

(RTTNews) - Dow Jones has announced a multi-year agreement to expand WSJ Tech Live to the State of Qatar, starting next year. WSJ Tech Live Qatar will debut in late 2025 and will be held annually for five years, marking the first time the event takes place in the Middle East

Dow Jones said it will continue to operate WSJ Tech Live annually in California while adding WSJ Tech Live Qatar to the calendar starting in December 2025.

WSJ Tech Live joins a series of global events hosted in Qatar, including the FIFA World Cup, Web Summit Qatar, Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, and Doha Forum. The event also builds on Dow Jones's existing presence in MENA, which serves as an important hub for reporting from The Wall Street Journal, and home to key sales and services functions.