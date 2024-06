Down 57%. Is UiPath Stock a Buy on the Dip?

A disappointing first-quarter earnings report recently wreaked havoc on UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) share price. In a single trading session, shares of the robotic process-automation specialist tanked about 35%.Investors were responding to the abrupt dismissal of a CEO and a reduced outlook for the rest of its fiscal year.The road ahead for UiPath might not be as smooth as anticipated, but it looks like the market may be overreacting. Shares of UiPath have been trading for about 56% below the peak it set in February.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel