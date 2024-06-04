GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

DRIVE IN TRADING STRUCTURE UNWIND AND TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited today announces the conclusion of the unwind of the Drive in Trading (Pty) Ltd ("DiT") structure.

The transaction is already fully provided for in Grit’s financial results and is not expected to have any meaningful impact on the Company's latest reported EPRA NRV.

The Public Investment Corporation, on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund of South Africa, has added its entitlement of DiT Security Shares to its existing holdings in the Company while Grit has added 9,000,000 Ordinary Shares at a nominal price of USD $0.01 per share to treasury. There is no change to the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following the above transaction

4 June 2024

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile, Lynette Finlay + and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: Link Assets Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.