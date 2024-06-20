DS Smith FY24 Results Down, Maintains Dividend

(RTTNews) - Packaging solutions company DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), which is in deal to be bought by International Paper (IP), reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax fell 24 percent to 503 million pounds from last year's 661 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 28.0 pence, down 22 percent from last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 32.9 pence, compared to last year's 42.7 pence.

Revenue for the year decreased 17 percent to 6.82 billion pounds from last year's 8.22 billion pounds. Revenue decreased 16 percent on a constant currency basis.

Further, the company announced a final dividend of 12.0p per share, taking the total dividend for this year to 18.0 pence per share, in line with last year. Subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM to be held on September 3, the final dividend will be paid on October 4 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on September 6.

Regarding the outlook, the company said the positive trends in packaging volumes from the second half of last year have continued into the current financial year.

The increasing demand is resulting in higher paper and other input costs, including OCC, and this will be reflected in packaging price rises. The company expects the benefits to be weighted to the second half of current financial year and provide further momentum into fiscal 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.