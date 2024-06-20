|
20.06.2024 08:32:48
DS Smith FY24 Results Down, Maintains Dividend
(RTTNews) - Packaging solutions company DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), which is in deal to be bought by International Paper (IP), reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax fell 24 percent to 503 million pounds from last year's 661 million pounds.
Basic earnings per share were 28.0 pence, down 22 percent from last year.
Adjusted earnings per share were 32.9 pence, compared to last year's 42.7 pence.
Revenue for the year decreased 17 percent to 6.82 billion pounds from last year's 8.22 billion pounds. Revenue decreased 16 percent on a constant currency basis.
Further, the company announced a final dividend of 12.0p per share, taking the total dividend for this year to 18.0 pence per share, in line with last year. Subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM to be held on September 3, the final dividend will be paid on October 4 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on September 6.
Regarding the outlook, the company said the positive trends in packaging volumes from the second half of last year have continued into the current financial year.
The increasing demand is resulting in higher paper and other input costs, including OCC, and this will be reflected in packaging price rises. The company expects the benefits to be weighted to the second half of current financial year and provide further momentum into fiscal 2026.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Paper Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Co (EQS Group)
|
18.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
|
17.06.24
|S&P 500-Wert International Paper-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in International Paper von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
|
13.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
|
12.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
|
11.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu International Paper Co.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Paper Co.
|43,20
|1,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsentscheidungen im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich etwas leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.