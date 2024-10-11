|
11.10.2024 12:58:10
DSV, 1140 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
Company Announcement No. 1140
Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed DSV A/S that BlackRock, Inc. as of 9 October 2024 has increased its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV A/S as follows:
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in DSV A/S previously
|Holding in DSV A/S as of 9 October 2024
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|Below 5%
|5.86%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|Below 5%
|0.49%
|BlackRock’s total share capital in %
|Below 5%
|6.36%
As of 9 October 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 15,308,262 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV A/S, corresponding to 6.36% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DSV A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
08.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: DSV A-S mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.10.24
|Bahn-Aufsichtsrat segnet Verkauf von Schenker an DSV ab (Dow Jones)
|
13.09.24
|DSV-Aktie stabil: DSV kauft Deutsche-Bahn-Logistiktochter Schenker (Dow Jones)
|
13.09.24
|Wissing: Schenker-Verkauf Schritt zu Fokussierung auf Bahn-Kerngeschäft (Dow Jones)
|
23.07.24
|Ausblick: DSV A-S stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: DSV A-S präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.24
|Ausblick: DSV A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DSV A-Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DSV A-S
|204,70
|-0,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.