DSV, 1140 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 1140

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is announced that BlackRock, Inc. has informed DSV A/S that BlackRock, Inc. as of 9 October 2024 has increased its holding of shares/voting rights and of other financial instruments acc. to section 39(2) of the Danish Capital Markets in DSV A/S as follows:

Share capital and voting rightsHolding in DSV A/S previouslyHolding in DSV A/S as of 9 October 2024
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %Below 5%5.86%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %Below 5%0.49%
BlackRock’s total share capital in %Below 5%6.36%


As of 9 October 2024, BlackRock, Inc. directly or indirectly controls 15,308,262 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in DSV A/S, corresponding to 6.36% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV A/S.

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

