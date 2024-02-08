DTE Energy Confirms FY24 Operating Earnings Outlook; Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, gas and electric utility DTE Energy Co. (DTE) confirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2024 in the range of $6.54 to $6.83 per share.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.67 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings of $419 million or $2.02 per share, sharply lower than $265 million or $1.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, operating earnings for the quarter was $1.97 per share, compared to $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter.

