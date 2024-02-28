28.02.2024 02:29:31

Dutch Bros Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 8 Mln Shares At $29.05/shr

(RTTNews) - Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) announced pricing of registered underwritten public offering by certain selling stockholders associated with TSG Consumer Partners L.P. of 8 million shares of Dutch Bros' Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share at a public offering price of $29.05 per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 1, 2024.

Dutch Bros said it is not offering any shares of Common Stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Common Stock by the Selling Stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than any underwriting discounts and commissions.

BROS closed Tuesday's regular trading at $29.73 up $0.92 or 3.19%. But in the after-hours, the stock dropped $0.52 or 1.75%.

