DXC Technology Aktie

DXC Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DM8U / ISIN: US23355L1061

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31.03.2026 07:19:23

DXC Technology Selected By ECB For IT Infrastructure And End-User Computing Services

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Co. (DXC), an IT services company, on Tuesday announced that the European Central Bank has selected its German unit under a single framework agreement for IT infrastructure managed services and end-user computing.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The framework agreement has an initial duration of five years and can be extended up to a maximum of eight years.

Services under the contract will be delivered exclusively from DXC's European Economic Area delivery centers.

The deal aims to support the ECB in maintaining stable, scalable, and modern IT operations across its digital infrastructure.

DXC Technology Deutschland GmbH will handle the operations, maintenance, and support of certain IT services, while the ECB will retain full ownership of its IT assets and continue hosting services in secure data centers aligned with its governance and security framework.

The European Central Bank is responsible for maintaining price stability and safeguarding the financial system in the euro area.

On Monday, DXC Technology closed trading 1.19% higher at $11.95, 0.14 cents on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after hours, the stock traded 0.08% lesser at $11.94, 0.01 cents down.

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DXC Technology 10,44 -0,19% DXC Technology

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