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WKN DE: A2PWTL / ISIN: US45326Y2063
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09.11.2026 07:12:50
Dyno Nobel Group Reports Net Profit In FY26
(RTTNews) - Dyno Nobel Group (DNL.AX) reported fiscal 2026 statutory net profit after tax of A$66 million compared with a loss of A$53 million in the previous year. Net profit after tax ex IMIs was A$331 million compared to A$423 million, prior year. Statutory EBIT ex IMIs declined to A$504 million from A$714 million. Earnings per share excluding significant items totaled 18.8 cents per share, compared with 22.8 cents per share, last year. Explosives underlying EBIT ex IMIs was A$485 million versus A$434 million a year ago. Revenue was A$3.94 billion, down 26.3% from last year.
For fiscal 2027, the company projects underlying EBIT to be approximately A$515 million-A$555 million. The company anticipates an earnings split of approximately 40% in the first half and 60% in the second half.
Dyno Nobel shares are trading at A$3.40 on Australian Securities Exchange, down 10.99%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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