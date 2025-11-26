E.W. Scripps Aktie

E.W. Scripps für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q50J / ISIN: US8110544025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
26.11.2025 15:18:23

E.W. Scripps Board Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan After Acquisition Bid

(RTTNews) - The board of directors of The E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) has Wednesday approved the adoption of a limited-duration shareholder rights plan following the public disclosure of an unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal for the company. The rights plan is effective immediately and will expire in one year.

The rights plan is intended to protect shareholders from coercive tactics and to provide the board with time to thoroughly evaluate the offer and any other potential strategic alternatives. It also ensures that all shareholders receive full value in connection with any proposal to acquire the company.

Pursuant to the rights plan, Scripps will issue, by means of a dividend, one Class A common share right for each outstanding Class A common share and one common voting share right for each outstanding common voting share to shareholders of record on the close of business on Dec. 8, 2025.

Initially, these rights will not be exercisable and will trade with, and be represented by, the Class A common shares and the common voting shares, respectively.

Under the rights plan, the rights generally become exercisable only if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the outstanding Class A common shares.

In that situation, each holder of a Class A common share right will be entitled to purchase, at the exercise price, additional Scripps Class A common shares at a 50% discount to the then-current market price.

Except as provided in the rights plan, the board is entitled to redeem the rights at $0.001 per right.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu E.W. Scripps Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu E.W. Scripps Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

E.W. Scripps Co. 3,70 -1,07% E.W. Scripps Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:06 NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Auf diese 10 US-Aktien setzt die Zurich Insurance Group im dritten Quartal 2025
26.11.25 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wegen "Thanksgiving" heute keine US-Impulse: ATX startet tiefer - DAX zum Auftakt wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unterdessen nur wenig Bewegung. In Fernost dominieren die Käufer das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen