|
23.05.2024 22:15:00
Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on July 15, 2024, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on June 17, 2024.
About Eagle Materials Inc.
Eagle Materials Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials. Eagle’s primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are essential for building, expanding and repairing roads and highways and for building and renovating residential, commercial and industrial structures across America. Eagle manufactures and sells its products through a network of more than 70 facilities spanning 21 states and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit eaglematerials.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523007273/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eagle Materials IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.05.24
|Ausblick: Eagle Materials gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Eagle Materials informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.24
|Ausblick: Eagle Materials stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Eagle Materials IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eagle Materials IncShs
|216,00
|0,00%