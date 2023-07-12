|
12.07.2023 22:15:00
Eagle Materials Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call With Senior Management
Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).
The call can be accessed as follows:
|
Webcast and slide presentation:
|
ir.eaglematerials.com/webcasts-presentations
|
|
The slides will be available for download in advance of the call.
|
|
|
Dial in:
|
Domestic
|
833-630-0590
|
|
International
|
412-317-1829
|
|
Conference ID
|
Eagle Materials
Please register at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.
A recording of the conference call will be available through August 3, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 for domestic callers and 412-317-0088 for international callers. The replay access code is 4275508. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website.
About Eagle Materials Inc.
Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712244208/en/
Die Wall Street notiert am Donnerstag erneut in der Gewinnzone. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.