Eagle Materials Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call with Senior Management

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2024, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).

The call can be accessed as follows: Webcast and slide presentation: ir.eaglematerials.com/webcasts-presentations The slides will be available for download in advance of the call. Dial in: Domestic 833-630-0590 International 412-317-1829 Conference ID Eagle Materials

Please register at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

A recording of the conference call will be available through August 6, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 for domestic callers and 412-317-0088 for international callers. The replay access code is 9917680. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials. Eagle’s primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are essential for building, expanding and repairing roads and highways and for building and renovating residential, commercial and industrial structures across America. Eagle manufactures and sells its products through a network of more than 70 facilities spanning 21 states and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit eaglematerials.com for more information.

