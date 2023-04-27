27.04.2023 22:15:00

Eagle Materials Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call With Senior Management

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).

The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast and slide presentation:

ir.eaglematerials.com/webcasts-presentations

 

The slides will be available for download in advance of the call.

 

 

Dial in:

Domestic

833-630-0590

 

International

412-317-1829

 

Conference ID

Eagle Materials

Please register at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

A recording of the conference call will be available through May 25, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 for domestic callers and 412-317-0088 for international callers. The replay access code is 9641936. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

