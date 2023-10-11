11.10.2023 22:15:00

Eagle Materials Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call With Senior Management

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).

The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast and slide presentation:

ir.eaglematerials.com/webcasts-presentations
The slides will be available for download in advance of the call.

 

Dial in:

Domestic

833-630-0590

International

412-317-1829

Conference ID

Eagle Materials

Please register at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

A recording of the conference call will be available through November 1, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 for domestic callers and 412-317-0088 for international callers. The replay access code is 1466090. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

