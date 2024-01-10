|
10.01.2024 22:15:00
Eagle Materials Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call With Senior Management
Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).
The call can be accessed as follows:
|
Webcast and slide presentation:
|
ir.eaglematerials.com/webcasts-presentations
|
Dial in:
|
Domestic
|
833-630-0590
|
|
International
|
412-317-1829
|
Conference ID
|
Eagle Materials
Please register at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.
A recording of the conference call will be available through February 1, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 for domestic callers and 412-317-0088 for international callers. The replay access code is 8089437. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website.
About Eagle Materials Inc.
Eagle Materials Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy construction products and light building materials. Eagle’s primary products, Portland Cement and Gypsum Wallboard, are essential for building, expanding and repairing roads and highways and for building and renovating residential, commercial and industrial structures across America. Eagle manufactures and sells its products through a network of more than 70 facilities spanning 21 states and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit eaglematerials.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110077626/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eagle Materials IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Eagle Materials legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: Eagle Materials verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.23
|: Eagle Materials downgraded to underweight from neutral at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Eagle Materials IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eagle Materials IncShs
|185,00
|-0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- ATX schließlich schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.