Earnings Boost Lifts CAC-40
(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 gained further on Tuesday amidst strong corporate results announcement. However lingering anxiety ahead of the release of the ECB minutes limited gains.
The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,794.98, adding 0.34 percent from the previous close of 7,768.55. The day's trading has been between 7,798.81 and 7,757.49. Only less than half of the scrips in the index are trading below the closing levels on Monday.
Specialty chemicals business Air Liquide jumped 6.5 percent after reporting a rise in net profit and sales that surpassed expectations. Waste management business Veolia Environnement followed with gains of more than 3 percent. Carrefour also rallied 2.4 percent. Engie and Societe Generale, both gained more than a percent in the day's trading.
Renault plunged 3.5 percent. ArcelorMittal, Schneider Electric, Capgemini and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, have all slipped more than a percent.
The EUR/USD pair has jumped 0.22 percent to 1.0801. The pair ranged between 1.0810 and 1.0762 earlier in the trade. This comes amidst the Dollar Index slipping 0.14 percent to 104.14, versus 104.29 a day earlier.
In line with the easing in global bond yields on Tuesday, yields on France's ten-year bonds have slipped 0.80 percent to 2.862%. The yield ranged between 2.395 percent and 2.915 percent, versus the previous close of 2.8885 percent.
