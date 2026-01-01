Galilee Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ2H / ISIN: AU000000GLL4
|
01.01.2026 19:34:20
Eastern Bankshares Draws $116 Million Allocation as Profits Hit $106 Million
On November 13, Florida-based HoldCo Asset Management disclosed a buy of 1.2 million shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC), increasing its position by approximately $36.79 million.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated November 13, HoldCo Asset Management increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) by acquiring 1.2 million additional shares in the third quarter. The value of the EBC position rose to $116.32 million at quarter-end, positioning it as the fund’s fourth-largest equity holding.EBC represented about 12.28% of HoldCo’s 13F AUM as of September 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!