01.08.2024 22:36:00
Eastman Board Declares Dividend
The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share on the company's common stock.
The dividend is payable Oct. 7, 2024, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 16, 2024.
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
