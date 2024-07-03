|
03.07.2024 16:00:00
Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
|Financial Results Release:
|
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
|
Advance Slides, Webcast and Teleconference:
|
Friday, July 26, 2024
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
|
Teleconference Pre-Registration:
|
To speed up connecting into the teleconference, a pre-registration link for participants is available below. Upon registration, participants will receive unique dial-in information via email.
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=06787885&confId=67536
|
Replay:
|
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
|
|
|
|
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, July 26, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, August 5, 2024, Toll Free at +1 (866) 813-9403, passcode 643135.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703124710/en/
