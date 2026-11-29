EchoStar (NASDAQ:ECHO) booked $11.1 billion in net income over the first nine months of 2026, on revenue of $8.4 billion. Earning more than you sell is a neat trick, and it makes the return on invested capital look spectacular. It also indicates that the profit came from sources other than selling phone plans and DISH subscriptions.

EchoStar recorded a $10.2 billion gain from deconsolidating its DISH pay-TV and 5G wireless network subsidiaries, which filed for bankruptcy in June, and its Hughes satellite unit, which filed in August. EchoStar also recorded a $3.1 billion gain in the third quarter from the sale of its 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum licenses to AT&T (NYSE:T) for $20.3 billion in cash.

Those unique gains add up to $13.3 billion, more than the entire nine-month operating profit. Back them out, and the remaining business lost about $2.2 billion before accounting for a $1.9 billion tax benefit. The return looks high because of this one-time injection of extra cash, in return for underused radio spectrum licenses.

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