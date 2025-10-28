Ecolab Aktie
WKN: 854545 / ISIN: US2788651006
|
28.10.2025 13:07:23
Ecolab Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $585.0 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $736.5 million, or $2.58 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $590.7 million or $2.07 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $4.165 billion from $3.998 billion last year.
Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $585.0 Mln. vs. $736.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.05 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue: $4.165 Bln vs. $3.998 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.02 - $2.12 Full year EPS guidance: $7.48 - $7.58
