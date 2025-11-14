Ecolab Aktie
WKN: 854545 / ISIN: US2788651006
|
14.11.2025 15:31:57
Ecolab Launches Integrated Cooling Program To Support Expanding AI Data Center Demand
(RTTNews) - Ecolab (ECL) introduced a new integrated cooling program designed to boost performance across data centers as rising AI workloads put increasing pressure on cooling systems.
The company's Cooling as a Service program combines its long-standing water and cooling expertise with new technology that manages cooling from the facility level down to the servers themselves. A key part of the platform is the integration of Ecolab's 3D Trasar technology into a smart coolant distribution unit, giving operators real-time oversight of liquid cooling performance.
The company said the surge in AI infrastructure has created an urgent need for next-generation cooling solutions that use less power, conserve water, and reduce strain on local resources.
Josh Magnuson, who leads Ecolab's global water solutions unit, said the new service is meant to help data centers operate more efficiently while supporting growth in a resource-conscious way.
The expanded program includes high-performance water management tools, connected coolants, advanced monitoring technology, and service support.
Thursday ECL closed at $261.98, up 0.35%, and traded at $265.95 in the pre-market, up 1.57% on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ecolab Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Ecolab-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Ecolab von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Ecolab-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Ecolab-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Ecolab-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Ecolab-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Ecolab stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert Ecolab-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Ecolab-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Ecolab-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Ecolab von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Ecolab veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier Ecolab-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Ecolab-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)