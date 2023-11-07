07.11.2023 11:15:53

Edison issues outlook on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL): DPS growth from a sustainable base

Target Healthcare REIT’s mid-year rebasing of DPS sought to establish a base for growth on a fully covered basis. With FY23 results in line with previous indications, and progress continuing, the company has increased the quarterly rate of DPS by 2% from Q124. With rent collection restored, we expect rental growth, development completions and fixed debt costs to support continued, progressive, fully covered dividend growth.

The 5.71p FY24 DPS target represents an attractive yield of 7.1% and we expect further growth on a fully covered basis. Property values have recently stabilised, yet the discount to the Q124 NAV per share of 105.6p is 24%.

  
