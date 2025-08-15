Target Healthcare REIT Aktie

Target Healthcare REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PNL8 / ISIN: GB00BJGTLF51

15.08.2025 13:13:43

Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL)

Edison Investment Research Limited
15-Aug-2025 / 12:13 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 15 August 2025

 

Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (LSE: THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT’s Q425 update shows indexed rent reviews continuing to drive increased earnings and property values, underpinning growing DPS. Q425 NAV total return was a strong 2.9%, taking the annual total to 9.0%. We will review our estimates when the FY25 results are published in detail in September, but continue to expect rental growth, a full-year contribution from development completions and asset management to drive further growth.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2184666  15-Aug-2025 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Target Healthcare REIT PLC Registered Shs 0,97 0,00% Target Healthcare REIT PLC Registered Shs

