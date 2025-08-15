Target Healthcare REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A2PNL8 / ISIN: GB00BJGTLF51
|
15.08.2025 13:13:43
Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL)
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 15 August 2025
Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL)
Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (LSE: THRL)
Target Healthcare REIT’s Q425 update shows indexed rent reviews continuing to drive increased earnings and property values, underpinning growing DPS. Q425 NAV total return was a strong 2.9%, taking the annual total to 9.0%. We will review our estimates when the FY25 results are published in detail in September, but continue to expect rental growth, a full-year contribution from development completions and asset management to drive further growth.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
+44 (0)20 3077 5700
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2184666 15-Aug-2025
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Target Healthcare REIT PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
13:13
|Edison issues report on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL) (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Target Healthcare REIT PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Target Healthcare REIT PLC Registered Shs
|0,97
|0,00%