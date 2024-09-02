Edison issues report on Barton Gold (BGD)

02.09.2024 10:48:51

Edison Investment Research Limited
02-Sep-2024 / 09:48 GMT/BST
London, UK, 2 September 2024

 

The publication of the results of its initial scoping study on the Tunkillia project on 16 July puts Barton well on the road to executing its three-phase development strategy to achieve c 150,000oz gold production. The study posited a 5Mtpa bulk open-pit mine operating over 6.4 years to process 30.7Mt of material at an average grade of 0.93g/t Au to generate a pre-tax NPV7.5 of A$512m and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 40% at a gold price of A$3,500/oz, an average all-in sustaining cost of A$1,917/oz and an initial capital cost of A$374m. Barton is now advancing an optimisation review targeting further cost savings and mine life growth.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

