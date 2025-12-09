London, UK, 9 December 2025

Edison issues report on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) has a new co-manager, as the board seeks to reduce portfolio volatility and bring a degree of flexibility to ensure future portfolio success. Brian Hall replaced Alexandra Dangoor, and is working alongside Stefan Gries, who has managed the trust since June 2017. BRGE’s performance has been negatively affected by growth style headwinds, so the board is hopeful that selectively adding quality value stocks will result in enhanced outcomes over time. Hall has a strong performance track record and has worked with Gries for around 19 years. Despite the change in the trust’s management, it is important to understand that BRGE’s portfolio will retain a growth bias and there will be no change in the company’s objective and policy. The board has also negotiated a significant reduction in the trust’s annual tiered management fee structure, which should make a meaningful difference to BRGE’s ongoing charges ratio.

