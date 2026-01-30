Henderson Far East Income Aktie
WKN DE: A0LESP / ISIN: JE00B1GXH751
|
30.01.2026 14:52:33
Edison issues report on Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 30 January 2026
Henderson Far East Income (LSE: HFEL)
Henderson Far East Income’s (HFEL’s) manager, Sat Duhra, invests across the Asia-Pacific region for both income and capital growth. The portfolio has a mix of high-quality companies in developed markets such as Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore along with growth opportunities in developing markets, including China, India and Indonesia. HFEL has generated an 18-year record of higher annual dividends, moving it closer to the 20 years required to progress from an AIC next-generation hero to a full dividend hero. There is robust demand for the trust’s strategy, with its c 10% dividend yield, as HFEL regularly trades at a premium, which facilitates meaningful share issuance. In FY25, the trust’s share count increased by more than 10%.
