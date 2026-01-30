London, UK, 30 January 2026

Edison issues report on Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income (LSE: HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income’s (HFEL’s) manager, Sat Duhra, invests across the Asia-Pacific region for both income and capital growth. The portfolio has a mix of high-quality companies in developed markets such as Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore along with growth opportunities in developing markets, including China, India and Indonesia. HFEL has generated an 18-year record of higher annual dividends, moving it closer to the 20 years required to progress from an AIC next-generation hero to a full dividend hero. There is robust demand for the trust’s strategy, with its c 10% dividend yield, as HFEL regularly trades at a premium, which facilitates meaningful share issuance. In FY25, the trust’s share count increased by more than 10%.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv