11.10.2024 13:43:59
Edison issues report on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN)
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 11 Oktober 2024
Edison issues report on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN)
Edison issues report on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LSE: OCN).
Ocean Wilsons Holdings' (OCN's) H124 results showed good growth, reflecting a strong performance from Wilson Sons and a positive performance from the investment portfolio (OWIL). While the strategic review remains ongoing, in August the company announced that it is in discussions with I Squared that may or may not lead to an offer for its holding in Wilson Sons (BOVESPA: PORT3). Despite the review and the potential for value realisation, OCN still trades at a c 40% discount to our valuation of 2,275p/share.
13:43
|Edison issues report on Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OCN) (EQS Group)
