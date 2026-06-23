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WKN DE: A0M5MA / ISIN: GG00B28C2R28

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23.06.2026 10:45:23

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY)

23-Jun-2026 / 09:45 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 23 June 2026

 

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY)

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (LSE: PEY)

Partners Group Private Equity’s (PEY’s) board announced at the AGM on 18 June measures aimed at providing liquidity for investors at a narrower discount to NAV, while offering long-term investors an attractive proposition. It proposed the allocation of PEY’s assets and liabilities (including undrawn commitments) to two separate independently managed share classes (both quoted in euros), created through the redesignation of existing shares. The Continuing Ordinary Shares will retain exposure to PEY’s existing investment strategy, while the Realisation Shares (redesignation to which will be capped at 30% of share capital with a pro rata scale-back mechanism) will follow an orderly realisation strategy over an expected eight-year period from the effective date of the proposal and will not participate in new investments. The board hopes that this will result in a shareholder base whose investment horizon and objectives are better aligned with PEY’s investment approach.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2352016  23-Jun-2026 

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