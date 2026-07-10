London, UK, 10 July 2026

Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET)

Edison issues report on Patria Private Equity Trust (LSE: PPET)

Following a robust 10.6% NAV total return in FY25, Patria Private Equity Trust (PPET) reported a moderate 3.1% NAV total return for H126 (ending March 2026) against a challenging backdrop. The Middle East conflict drove energy prices sharply higher and reignited inflationary pressures, contributing to renewed market volatility and a further slowdown in private equity exit activity. Alongside this, the sell-off in listed software stocks in February 2026 weighed on PPET’s software portfolio valuations, even as underlying earnings remained robust. The share price total return of 5.5% outpaced the NAV total return of 3.1%, reflecting a modest narrowing of the discount to NAV from 34.4% to 33.1%, supported by continued accretive buybacks. Over the long term, PPET’s performance remains strong, with a 10-year NAV total return of 13.4% per year.

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