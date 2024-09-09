09.09.2024 12:53:28

Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (PCTN)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (PCTN)

09-Sep-2024 / 11:53 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 9 September 2024

 

Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (PCTN)

Edison issues report on Picton Property Income (LSE: PCTN)

Picton Property Income’s previously agreed sale of a vacated office building in Cardiff, to a purpose-built student accommodation developer, has taken a further step forward. A resolution to grant planning permission has been secured, paving the way for sale completion before the end of the year. The scale of the planned development indicates a sale price at the top end of the agreed range, with a positive impact on NAV and earnings.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1984391  09-Sep-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1984391&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Picton Property Income Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Picton Property Income Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Picton Property Income Ltd Registered Shs 0,75 0,54% Picton Property Income Ltd Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Inflationsdaten: Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. mit Verlusten
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte geben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen