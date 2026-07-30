Primary Health Properties Aktie

Primary Health Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A142J2 / ISIN: GB00BYRJ5J14

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30.07.2026 16:08:13

Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (PHP)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (PHP)

30-Jul-2026 / 15:08 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 30 July 2026

 

Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (PHP)

Edison issues report on Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) has reported H126 results showing strong earnings growth, supported by the successful combination with Assura and underlying portfolio progress. Adjusted EPS increased 9% to 3.8p, comfortably covering DPS of 3.65p (+3%). PHP is now well into its 30th consecutive year of DPS growth. 92% of the expected £9m Assura cost synergies have been put in place and plans are well advanced to reduce post-transaction leverage back to within the targeted range. Significantly, PHP has now agreed exclusive terms for the establishment of a 50/50 private hospital joint venture (JV) with a global long-term institutional investor.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2374796  30-Jul-2026 

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