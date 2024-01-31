London, UK, 31 January 2024

Edison issues update on Picton Property Income (PCTN): Capturing rent potential in Q3

Picton Property Income’s (PCTN’s) Q324 trading update details a range of positive leasing events that provided underpinning to income, reflected in its well-covered DPS. Together with progress on specific asset management initiatives this mitigated the impact of market-wide outward yield movements on NAV.

The current annualised run rate of DPS (3.5p), which we expect to be fully covered, represents a prospective yield of 5.2%. We forecast DPS growth, fully covered, in FY25 and FY26. Meanwhile the shares trade at a 30% discount to Q324 NAV.

