|
30.11.2023 13:43:24
Edison issues update on Picton Property Income (PCTN): Resilient H124 with fully covered DPS
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 30 November 2023
Edison issues update on Picton Property Income (PCTN): Resilient H124 with fully covered DPS
In a challenging market environment, Picton Property Income (PCTN) produced a resilient H124 financial performance, supporting fully covered DPS. This was underpinned by continued portfolio outperformance of the MSCI UK Quarterly Property Index, building on a long-term track record of upper quartile performance since inception. Rents continued to grow, asset management initiatives are in place, aimed at capturing reversionary income potential, and borrowings are mostly long term and fixed rate.
The current annualised rate of DPS (3.5p) represents a yield of 4.3%. The H124 P/NAV is c 0.67x.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached – across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors – Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.
Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1785845 30-Nov-2023
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Picton Property Income Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
30.11.23
|Edison issues update on Picton Property Income (PCTN): Resilient H124 with fully covered DPS (EQS Group)
|
29.11.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Picton Property Income Limited (EQS Group)
|
23.11.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Picton Property Income Limited (EQS Group)
|
21.11.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Picton Property Income Limited (EQS Group)
|
17.11.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Picton Property Income Limited (EQS Group)
|
15.11.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Picton Property Income Limited (EQS Group)
|
14.11.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Picton Property Income Limited (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Picton Property Income Limited (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Picton Property Income Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Picton Property Income Ltd Registered Shs
|0,65
|1,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in den letzten Börsenmonat: US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel freundlcih -- ATX fährt vor dem Wochenende Gewinne ein -- DAX schließt über 16.300-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag ebenfalls erneut nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur letzten Sitzung der Woche höher. Der Start in den Dezember verlief an den größten Märkten in Asien mit leichten Verlusten.