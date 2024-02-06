|
06.02.2024 15:00:18
Edison issues update on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL): Rent cover at a high and fully covered DPS
|
6 Februar 2024
Edison issues update on Target Healthcare REIT (THRL): Rent cover at a high and fully covered DPS
Target Healthcare REIT’s Q224 update shows indexed rent reviews driving increased earnings and property values. Tenant profitability continues to strengthen, reflected in a new high level of rent cover and a continuing high level of rent collection. Quarterly DPS, increased by 2% at the start of FY24, is now well covered by adjusted earnings.
The 5.71p FY24 DPS target represents an attractive yield of 7% and we expect further growth on a fully covered basis. Meanwhile, the shares trade at a 24% discount to the December EPRA NTA per share.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Target Healthcare REIT PLC Registered Shs
|0,84
|0,36%
