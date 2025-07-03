EEII AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Capital Increase

EEII AG: Extraordinary General Meeting July 28th 2025 / Capital Increase



03-Jul-2025 / 18:07 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

Extraordinary General Meeting July 28th 2025 / Capital Increase

Zug, 03 July 2025

EEII AG invites you to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 28th 2025

EEII invites you to an Extraordinary General Meeting. The agenda includes a capital increase to strengthen the Company's equity base. Additionally, the articles of association of the Company will be amended to reflect revised Swiss legislation and introduce new instruments permitted by Swiss company law including in particular remote participation in shareholders' meetings.

Agenda Items

1. Ordinary capital increase

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the increase of the Company's share capital by a maximum amount of CHF 1,599,999.20 by issuing a maximum of 112,676 new ordinary bearer shares of a nominal value of CHF 14.20 fully paid in, which will not be listed for the time being. The capital increase serves restructuring purposes by strengthening the Company's equity base. The subscription rights of the existing shareholders shall be cancelled. The contribution for the new shares shall be made by way of set-off of claims that SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA holds against the Company under shareholder's loans in the maximum amount of CHF 1,599,999.20, for which SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA shall receive a maximum of 112,676 ordinary bearer shares of a nominal value of CHF 14.20 each.

2. Adaption of New Articles of Association

The Board of Directors proposes to adopt new articles of association, which include, among other things, the following provisions:

mandatory amendments to comply with the revised Swiss legislation;

introduce new instruments permitted by Swiss company law including in particular remote participation in shareholders' meetings.

3. Miscellaneous

Further details can be found in the invitation to be published on the Company's (https://eeii.ch/ad-hoc-announcements)

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will take place on July 28th at 08:30 a.m. at the offices of Bright Law AG, Bundesplatz 9, 6300 Zug.

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesman of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 128 3495.

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).