EEII AG: Extraordinary General Meeting July 28th 2025 / Capital Increase
|
EEII AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Capital Increase
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Zug, 03 July 2025
EEII AG invites you to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 28th 2025
EEII invites you to an Extraordinary General Meeting. The agenda includes a capital increase to strengthen the Company's equity base. Additionally, the articles of association of the Company will be amended to reflect revised Swiss legislation and introduce new instruments permitted by Swiss company law including in particular remote participation in shareholders' meetings.
Agenda Items
1. Ordinary capital increase
The Board of Directors proposes to approve the increase of the Company's share capital by a maximum amount of CHF 1,599,999.20 by issuing a maximum of 112,676 new ordinary bearer shares of a nominal value of CHF 14.20 fully paid in, which will not be listed for the time being. The capital increase serves restructuring purposes by strengthening the Company's equity base. The subscription rights of the existing shareholders shall be cancelled. The contribution for the new shares shall be made by way of set-off of claims that SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA holds against the Company under shareholder's loans in the maximum amount of CHF 1,599,999.20, for which SEBRINA HOLDING SUISSE SA shall receive a maximum of 112,676 ordinary bearer shares of a nominal value of CHF 14.20 each.
2. Adaption of New Articles of Association
The Board of Directors proposes to adopt new articles of association, which include, among other things, the following provisions:
3. Miscellaneous
* * *
Further details can be found in the invitation to be published on the Company's (https://eeii.ch/ad-hoc-announcements)
The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will take place on July 28th at 08:30 a.m. at the offices of Bright Law AG, Bundesplatz 9, 6300 Zug.
For further information please contact:
Marc Comina, Spokesman of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 128 3495.
EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2165022
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2165022 03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
