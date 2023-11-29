EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EEII AG: New Investment Regulation



29-Nov-2023

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules : New Investment Regulations

Zug, November 29, 2023

EEII AG (the “Company”) hereby announces the amendment of its Investment Regulations in accordance with the provisions of Art. 67 and 76 of the Listing Rules (LR) dated 3 November 2022 and issued by the SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

The Board of Directors has resolved to adopt amended Investment Regulations with an amended Investment Objective stating that the Company aims at maximizing long-term returns through investments in strategically selected companies in the energy distribution sector, specifically retailing automotive fuels and convenience store items in form of filling stations and connected shops. The geographic focus of the investments is Switzerland and Europe.

The Company aims at becoming Europe’s leading independent filling stations operator, combining expertise in automotive fuels, in particular, alternative and sustainable fuels, with retail expertise.

The revised Investment Regulations, effective January 1, 2024, are available on the Company’s website eeii.ch

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).