|
23.08.2024 17:58:37
EEII AG: publishes half year results as of June 30, 2024
|
EEII AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: EEII 2024 – Half year results
Zug, August 23rd, 2024
EEII AG publishes half year results as of June 30, 2024.
EEII reports a loss of CHF 224,521 for the first half of 2024 (H2 2022: loss of CHF 176,777). The net asset value of EEII shares ("NAV") amounted to CHF -0.11 at the end of June 2024, representing a negative development of CHF -0.13 per share since the beginning of the year.
In the first half of 2024, EEII created all the necessary conditions for the new investment strategy to be implemented. In the future, the focus will be on energy infrastructure investments in Switzerland and Europe and no longer in Eastern Europe and Russia, with its difficult framework conditions.
In this context the Gazprom's shares have been sold, liquidating the last position of the legacy strategy. At the extraordinary general meeting on June 17th, 2024, a new board of directors was appointed and consisting now of 6 experienced members to implement the new investment strategy.
All prerequisites are now in place for EEII to develop into a recognized company in the field of energy infrastructure in Switzerland and Europe.
For further information:
The entire half year results 2024 are available for download using the weblink https://www.eeii.ch/reports/2024/
Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 128 3495.
EEII is quoted at Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1974323
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1974323 23-Aug-2024 CET/CEST
