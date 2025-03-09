|
09.03.2025 19:13:54
EEII AG: Reorganization of the Board of Directors
|
EEII AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Reorganization of the Board of Directors
Zug, 09 March 2025
EEII AG reorganizes the Board of Directors
EEII AG reorganized its Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 7 March 2025. With the new organization, the roles of the CEO and the Board of Directors were separated to strengthen corporate governance. Christitan Lüscher is now taking over as Chairman of the Board of Directors from Alexandre Uldry. Alexandre Uldry will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as CEO.
The Board of Directors has also been reduced from 7 to 3 members.
New Board of Directors:
- Christian Lüscher, Chairman of the Board of Directors
- Alexandre Uldry
- Philippe Joerg
Resigned members:
- Manuel Piquerez
- Daniel Jean Zappelli
- Pascal Kuenlin
- Charles Berthillon
Further details can be found on the company's website (www.eeii.ch).
For further information please contact:
Marc Comina, Spokesman of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 128 3495).
EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2097582
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2097582 09-March-2025 CET/CEST
