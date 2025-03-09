EEII AG / Key word(s): Personnel

EEII AG: Reorganization of the Board of Directors



09-March-2025 / 19:13 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Reorganization of the Board of Directors

Zug, 09 March 2025

EEII AG reorganizes the Board of Directors

EEII AG reorganized its Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 7 March 2025. With the new organization, the roles of the CEO and the Board of Directors were separated to strengthen corporate governance. Christitan Lüscher is now taking over as Chairman of the Board of Directors from Alexandre Uldry. Alexandre Uldry will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as CEO.

The Board of Directors has also been reduced from 7 to 3 members.

New Board of Directors:

- Christian Lüscher, Chairman of the Board of Directors

- Alexandre Uldry

- Philippe Joerg

Resigned members:

- Manuel Piquerez

- Daniel Jean Zappelli

- Pascal Kuenlin

- Charles Berthillon

Further details can be found on the company's website (www.eeii.ch).

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesman of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 128 3495).

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).