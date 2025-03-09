09.03.2025 19:13:54

EEII AG: Reorganization of the Board of Directors

EEII AG / Key word(s): Personnel
EEII AG: Reorganization of the Board of Directors

09-March-2025 / 19:13 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Reorganization of the Board of Directors

 

Zug, 09 March 2025

 

 

EEII AG reorganizes the Board of Directors

 

EEII AG reorganized its Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 7 March 2025. With the new organization, the roles of the CEO and the Board of Directors were separated to strengthen corporate governance. Christitan Lüscher is now taking over as Chairman of the Board of Directors from Alexandre Uldry. Alexandre Uldry will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as CEO.

 

The Board of Directors has also been reduced from 7 to 3 members.

 

New Board of Directors:

- Christian Lüscher, Chairman of the Board of Directors

- Alexandre Uldry

- Philippe Joerg

 

Resigned members:

- Manuel Piquerez

- Daniel Jean Zappelli

- Pascal Kuenlin

- Charles Berthillon

 

 

Further details can be found on the company's website (www.eeii.ch).

 

 

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesman of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 128 3495).

 

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6304 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 42 80
Fax: +41 41 729 42 29
E-mail: info@eeii.ch
Internet: www.eeii.ch
ISIN: CH0007162958
Valor: 940179
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2097582

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2097582  09-March-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2097582&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EEII AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EEII AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EEII AG 3,20 0,00% EEII AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:16 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Gewinner- und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen
14:44 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.03.25 KW 10: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
07.03.25 Abschlussquartal 2024: Depot des Fisher Asset Management

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen: ATX und DAX gehen mit klarem Minus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen gewinnen zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende höher. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen