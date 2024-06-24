|
24.06.2024 17:53:33
EEII AG: Purchase Agreement for 15.41% of Shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal
|
EEII AG / Key word(s): Contract/Investment
Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Purchase Agreement for 15.41% of Shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal
Zug, June 24tht, 2024
EEII AG has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 15.41% of the shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal
On June 24th, 2024, EEII AG signed an agreement to purchase 15.41% of the shares of (GAB) Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal. GAB is a leading player in the energy and automotive sectors in Portugal. With 172 distribution sites GAB is one of the leading providers in Portugal.
With this intended transaction, EEII AG makes a significant step forward to reposition the company as a leading actor in the European energy infrastructure sector. The acquisition is subject to approval by GAB. The transaction details will be communicated after finalization of the planned capital increase and the successful integration of Jubin Frères S.A.
For further information please contact:
Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).
EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1931945
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1931945 24-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
