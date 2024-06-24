24.06.2024 17:53:33

EEII AG: Purchase Agreement for 15.41% of Shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal

EEII AG / Key word(s): Contract/Investment
EEII AG: Purchase Agreement for 15.41% of Shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal

24-Jun-2024 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: Purchase Agreement for 15.41% of Shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal

 

Zug, June 24tht, 2024

 

 

EEII AG has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 15.41% of the shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal

 

On June 24th, 2024, EEII AG signed an agreement to purchase 15.41% of the shares of (GAB) Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal. GAB is a leading player in the energy and automotive sectors in Portugal. With 172 distribution sites GAB is one of the leading providers in Portugal.

With this intended transaction, EEII AG makes a significant step forward to reposition the company as a leading actor in the European energy infrastructure sector. The acquisition is subject to approval by GAB. The transaction details will be communicated after finalization of the planned capital increase and the successful integration of Jubin Frères S.A.

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).

 

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6304 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 42 80
Fax: +41 41 729 42 29
E-mail: info@eeii.ch
Internet: www.eeii.ch
ISIN: CH0007162958
Valor: 940179
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1931945

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1931945  24-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1931945&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EEII AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EEII AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EEII AG 3,00 500,00% EEII AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach ifo-Index: ATX und DAX schließen stärker -- Asiens Märkte zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Gewinne, während sich auch der DAX höher zeigte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Start in die neue Woche mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenauftakt uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen