EEII AG: Purchase Agreement for 15.41% of Shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal

Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules : Purchase Agreement for 15.41% of Shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal

Zug, June 24 tht , 2024

EEII AG has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 15.41% of the shares of Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal

On June 24th, 2024, EEII AG signed an agreement to purchase 15.41% of the shares of (GAB) Grupo Alves Bandeira S.A., Portugal. GAB is a leading player in the energy and automotive sectors in Portugal. With 172 distribution sites GAB is one of the leading providers in Portugal.

With this intended transaction, EEII AG makes a significant step forward to reposition the company as a leading actor in the European energy infrastructure sector. The acquisition is subject to approval by GAB. The transaction details will be communicated after finalization of the planned capital increase and the successful integration of Jubin Frères S.A.

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).