EHealth Raises Full-year Outlook After Solid Medicare Enrollment Period

(RTTNews) - eHealth (EHTH), a private online health insurance marketplace, said Thursday it delivered a solid performance during the latest Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) and raised its financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025, citing stronger-than-expected profitability.

The online health insurance marketplace said enrollment volumes during the Medicare Advantage AEP were in line with last year, despite continued disruption across the Medicare market. The company credited its brand strength, telesales capabilities and broad carrier relationships for attracting high-intent consumers.

Looking forward, eHealth raised its 2025 guidance. The company now expects revenue of $540 million to $560 million and GAAP net income of $30 million to $45 million. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast between $80 million and $95 million, up from prior expectations.

