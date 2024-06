EIB Group and BBVA unlock €800 million to support energy transition and Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises

The EIB Group (European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund) has invested €377 million in the ¨BBVA Consumer 2024-1¨ securitisation fund. This investment will enable BBVA to channel nearly €800 million into the real economy to finance energy efficiency projects and new mortgages for highly energy-efficient homes. The operation also includes financing for projects to boost the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Zum vollständigen Artikel