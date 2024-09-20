|
20.09.2024 05:42:11
ELAN : FDA Oks Zenrelia, Once-Daily Oral JAK Inhibitor For Dogs With Allergic And Atopic Dermatitis
(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Zenrelia, a convenient once-daily oral JAK inhibitor for control of pruritus (itching) associated with allergic dermatitis and control of atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months of age.
In a head-to-head study, Zenrelia was shown to be at least as effective as the market incumbent JAK inhibitor at the primary end point, with an additional endpoint at which Zenrelia got 77% of dogs to clinical remission of itch, compared to 53% of dogs treated with Apoquel.
The company announced that the launch of Zenrelia has begun in the U.S., with the company now accepting orders; the product is expected to ship in the coming days.
