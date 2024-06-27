Elanco Expects Boxed Warning On US Label For Zenrelia, Submits Response For Credelio Quattro

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), Thursday announced that it expects the U.S. label for Zenrelia to include a boxed warning on safety.

The company expects that the warning will slow the product adoption curve in the U.S. and initially limit the number of expected treatment days by approximately 25 percent. Elanco said it will conduct additional research to support an improved label over time.

The warning is based on the outcome of a trial with unvaccinated dogs dosed at 3x the label dose.

The U.S. Food and Administration-approved timelines for Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro.

Elanco expects to launch Zenrelia in the fourth quarter in the U.S. Also, Zenrelia has been approved by the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply, and is expected to be launched in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For Credelio Quattro, a broad spectrum oral parasiticide, the Company has received an incomplete letter for the CMC major technical section and submitted its response to the two questions in the letter. Elanco stated that the response does not require any additional data generation.

The product is then expected to go through the 60-day final administrative review and expects approval in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"We have a robust innovation portfolio and continue to expect to deliver $600 to $700 million of Innovation sales by the end of 2025," said Jeff Simmons, Elanco President and CEO. "With the expected launches of Bovaer and Zenrelia in the second half and the continued strong performance of Experior and AdTab, we are increasing our expectations of Innovation sales in 2024 from $375 to $410 million to $400 to $450 million."

Currently, Elanco Animal Health's stock is moving down 22.19 percent, to $13.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.