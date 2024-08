Elbit Systems Q2 Profit Climbs On Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), an Israeli defense contractor, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income attributable to the shareholders grew to $78.4 million from last year's $62.4 million.

Earnings per share were $1.76, compared to $1.40 a year ago.

Adjusted net income attributable was $92.7 million, compared to $73.5 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.08, compared to $1.65 in the prior year.

Revenues in the second quarter were $1.63 billion, higher than prior year's $1.45 billion.

The company's order backlog as of June 30 totaled $21.1 billion.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend's record date is October 15, and it will be paid on October 28.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.